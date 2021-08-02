Ervin Lewis promoted to Deputy AD

As the athletic department looks to kick off the fall season, some roles are being shifted as newly-hired Athletic Director, Nick Morrow takes over. As one of UNF’s office veterans, Ervin Lewis has been promoted to deputy athletic director.

In his 12th year at UNF, Lewis will now be the right-hand man to the athletic director. Still tasked with all of his previous duties, Lewis is looking to continue the legacy he has been a part of since 2009.

Lewis will be overseeing UNF’s internal operations including academics, sports performance, facilities and management. He will remain as the sport administrator for women’s basketball, men’s soccer, volleyball and beach volleyball. In an interview posted to UNFOspreys.com, Lewis is grateful for the new opportunity.

“I am extremely excited for and humbled by this opportunity to continue to build and promote the University of North Florida as I serve in this new role,” Lewis said. “I know great things are on the horizon here at UNF and the greater Jacksonville area. I am thankful for my part in the vision and support from Nick Morrow and the university administration for this amazing opportunity.”

_____

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].