University+releases+statement+on+rising+COVID-19+cases

COVID cases are rising throughout Florida, which comes as UNF is preparing to fully reopen in the fall semester.

UNF itself is seeing a large increase in COVID-19 cases to their highest levels in months. Along with re-imposed mask mandates and the new Delta variant, there is much concern over the return to campus next semester.

Spinnaker reached out to the University, who gave the following statement.

The University does appear to be aware of the increase in cases, but does not appear to be altering any of it’s guidelines at this time.

The University still recommends, but does not require, that people get vaccinated and wear masks.

As we return to “normal” next semester, we will have to wait and see if it will be enough.

_____

