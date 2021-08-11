Show me the money: Szymanski’s new contract, Board of Trustees meeting tomorrow to appoint interim UNF president

Spinnaker has obtained a copy of the amendment made to President Szymanski’s contract last week. It was decided that President Szymanski would transition from UNF President to CEO and Executive Director of MedNexus on Sep. 17. A screenshot of the amendment is attached below.

Screenshot of Szymanski’s Employment Agreement, Courtesy of UNF.

Spinnaker asked John White, the President of the UNF Faculty Association, to explain what this updated contract looks like financially.

“[…] Part of the president’s salary comes from E&G funds, and the rest from Foundation funds.” E&G funds are funds given to UNF by the state for education and general use. A detailed breakdown of what these funds are by the Board of Governors (BOG) can be found here.

Screenshot of Szymanski’s Employment Agreement, Courtesy of UNF.

Szymanski’s salary has already been budgeted for the coming year, White says, so this change to MedNexus will not be an extra expense for UNF.

White said that this change in Szymanski’s position does not change his post-presidency but “changed the timeline for [Szymanski’s] departure and put him in charge of MedNexus rather than a business-focused center in the Coggin College of Business.”

What’s important to take away from this update to Szymanski’s contract is that UNF will be paying for this change. In the future, the BOT must meet to choose a president that will eventually make upwards of half a million dollars when accounting for perks.

The Board of Trustees (BOT) will be meeting once again to discuss and appoint an interim UNF president, pending approval from the Board of Governors (BOG).

The meeting will be taking place Thursday on the west side of the Student Union at 10 a.m. According to the BOT website, Chairman Hyde will call the meeting to order, there will be an opportunity for public comment, and the board will then move into business.

Spinnaker will be carrying this meeting live on the UNF Spinnaker Website.

_____

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].