Swoopapalooza happening soon to start the fall semester

Kick-off the fall semester with Swoopapalooza, an event organized by UNF’s Student Government. Join them on August 30, from 11 a.m. till 2 p.m. at the Osprey Plaza in the Student Union to learn more about what UNF has to offer.

There will be various on-campus clubs, university departments, and organizations at tables spread throughout the plaza. Food, drinks, and giveaways will be available.

Be sure to pick up a bingo card to complete as you visit different clubs. One completed bingo card will get you one food truck ticket.

