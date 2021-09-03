Is the Boathouse gone for good?

Featured Image: Colin McCann

Is the Boathouse closed for good?

The rise of COVID meant a sudden fall for one of UNF’s oldest dining establishments? With the Boathouse remaining empty for over a year, there have been rumors about the future of the boathouse.

On August 23rd, 2021, the @UNFBarstool account on Twitter reported that the Boathouse closed its doors for good on April 23rd. This brought fans of the boathouse to take to their keyboards and show love for their favorite lunch destination.

An Instagram poll ran on @UNFSpinnaker Instagram reported many responses when asked what they remembered about the boathouse. Below are some of the popular results.

“Watching the jags on a Sunday there.”

“Studying alone in it.”

“Trivia”

With this report, the boathouse will not be returning. But is that true? While UNF has not released any information, Spinnaker was able to reach out to UNF Dining services for an update on the status of the Boathouse. According to Dining Service’s Director of Marketing and Guest Services, Dennis Negrin, all cards are still on the table.

“ Dining Services is currently working to overcome staffing challenges, as the food service industry as a whole is still recovering & working through the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. You may have noticed not all venues in retail are currently open, including the Boathouse, as well as longer than usual wait times in some locations. We continue to prioritize service levels for the Osprey Café and to ensuring safe & courteous service at all locations that are open. We remain committed to full operations as soon as possible, and appreciate all of our Osprey’s patience at this time. Please feel free to let your colleagues know we are hiring at all locations, with some great perks including hiring bonuses, free parking, shift meals, and more.” — Dennis Negrin

While staffing challenges are posing a threat, the Boathouse seems to be a possibility in the future for UNF. Maybe there is a chance to share a brew with your boys at the boathouse once again.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].