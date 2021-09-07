Activities on campus you may not know about

College loans and expenses can go toward more than your academic experience at UNF. They also could go towards student life.

There are over 200 clubs and organizations to choose from on-campus, basically something for everyone. There are 26 fraternities and sororities as well as 20 intramural sports programs. A good chunk of Ospreys live on campus, and sometimes it’s exciting to be involved in an activity that doesn’t require walking to class.

So what activities are there at UNF for you?

CLUBS

Seriously, there are over 200 so find one that fits you. The list has an extensive selection of options from Aerospace Design Club, The Anime and Japanese Media Club, Campus Outreach, Climbing Club, Club Tennis, Food Enthusiasts Club, and many many more. There are new clubs being started yearly as well.

Osprey Book Club mural. Photo by Courtney Green.

GREEK LIFE

According to The Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, they “provide a unique experience for students to be a part of a more than engaging and involved campus community. We foster individual and community development focused on the values of leadership, scholarship, brotherhood/sisterhood, and service.”

Greek life is a positive opportunity for many students who wish to be involved on campus, while also making new friendships.

Photo courtesy of UNF Fraternity and Sorority Life.

THE NATURE TRAILS

Many people choose UNF because of the nature around the campus that provides a peaceful and serene environment. There are a variety of trails on campus you can explore such as the Goldenrod Trail, a 2.85-mile trail that is named for the goldenrod flowers that bloom in the Fall. The Blueberry Trail is a 1.44-mile trail that guides folks around Lake Oneida. Blueberries are apparently abundant here hence the name.

Then there is the Gopher Tortoise Ridge trail which is a .78 mile sandy trail that is home to a Gopher Tortoise population. The Big Cypress Trail connects the Goldenrod and Blueberry trail and is a .47 mile loop that passes one of the grandfather Cypress Trees that lives on campus. The tree is estimated to be over 500 years old. The Red Maple Boardwalk is another enjoyable trail that is 0.31 miles and wheelchair accessible.

To access the trails go to 1884 University of North Fl Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32224.

Nature Trails. Courtesy of UNF Recreation and Wellness Center website.

ECO ADVENTURE

Here students can check out surfboards, paddleboards, kayaks, and more all with an osprey 1 card as a currently enrolled student. There’s also a ropes course on the property and a zipline that students can access. Gear checkout is open Monday-Saturday, 12 PM-5 PM. Lake Oneida, where people kayak and paddleboard, and gear return both close at 4:30 PM. Gear can also be rented for up to 7 days for off-campus use.

Eco-Adventure and the John M. Golden Education Pavilion are located in Building 54/Lot 100, next to parking services.

For more information click here.

Osprey Challenge Course. Photo Courtesy of UNF Recreation and Wellness Center website.

INTRAMURAL SPORTS

Enjoy staying active with friends? The University of North Florida Intramural Sports Program is a chance to participate in athletic and non-athletic recreational activities in a social environment.

Activities include flag football, volleyball, sand volleyball, indoor soccer, outdoor soccer, softball, basketball, racquetball, tennis, kickball, and much more.

Intramural leagues and tournament sports are divided into three leagues of play: Men’s, Women’s, and Co-Rec. These activities are free to UNF students who have paid their student activities fees, and all full-time faculty and staff.

For more information visit here.

