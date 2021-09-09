Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall, will weaken on the way to Jax

Tropical Storm Mindy has made landfall in Florida and is expected to lose intensity quickly as it heads across the state.

Having made landfall in the Gulf of Mexico, Mindy traveled into the state at St. Vincent Island, which is roughly 95 miles southwest of Tallahassee. From there, Mindy found some resistance as the tropical storm was slowed by Florida’s terrain.

“Mindy is expected to produce storm total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches with maximum amounts of 6 inches across the Florida Panhandle into southern portions of Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning,” the Hurricane Center said. This rainfall may produce isolated to scattered flash, urban and small stream flooding.”

Jacksonville is expected to face what remains of the tropical storm as it travels across the Atlantic. The city will expect flooding downpours throughout Thursday.

While Mindy continues to bring the rain, a hurricane has formed hundreds of miles off the Atlantic coast. Hurricane Larry will travel up the coast and head towards Greenland, never touching Jacksonville. However, there are reports of dangerous ocean conditions, including rip currents and high surf.

Spinnaker will update as the story develops.

