Halloween Horror Nights 2021

It may still be September, but don’t think that’s going to stop people from celebrating early with Halloween around the corner. That’s right! ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ is back for its 30th anniversary at Universal Studios Florida.

As a longtime fan of this theme park event, there are a few things to take note of if you and your friends plan on going yourselves. Due to the world’s current circumstances, cast members and scare actors are required to follow social distancing standards and mask guidelines when interacting with guests. They even go as far as to have plexiglass inside haunted houses where performers come out to scare guests. Mask guidelines are optional for guests, though it is strongly encouraged when in large crowds or indoor spaces.

Another thing to take note of is picking the right day, as it is currently the rainy season in Florida. If you think long lines are gonna be your biggest concern, just wait until it starts raining. During my day at HHN, my friends and I almost got soaked within 10 minutes of entering the park. Thankfully we brought ponchos and umbrellas to stay dry, but anything below our knees was drenched for the remainder of the day. It’s common knowledge that Florida weather isn’t the most convenient, so it would be wise if you check the weather on each day before deciding when to go to the event.

The haunted house experiences as always were well handled, and are bound to get a lot of reactions from people. This year’s roster includes the likes of Beetlejuice, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Haunting of Hillhouse, and so many others. Each house is filled with so much creativity and detail that it will give fans of each series something to enjoy. However, it is important to note that these experiences are not for the faint of heart, as these houses are filled with a lot of loud noises, frightening imagery, and jump scares. But if getting scared is something you are into, then these are the places to do it.

Since the event takes place at a theme park, there are a certain number of rides that are open for guests to enjoy. The rides include:

Transformers: The Ride-3D

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit

Revenge of the Mummy

Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts

Men in Black Alien Attack

Fast & Furious – Supercharged

The Simpson Ride

While they are not the main focus, they are something to consider when you want to wait for the house lines to get shorter, or even avoid getting wet in the rain. With that said, Halloween Horror Nights is a must-see event if you want to get into the holiday spirit early. So buy your tickets, grab your friends, and see if you’re brave enough to stay into the night.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].