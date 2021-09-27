The International Center: SAILS, studying abroad, and student involvement

The International Center at UNF offers students a chance to learn more about diverse cultures around the world during their academic careers. Their mission statement is to “provide and enhance, through both curricular and co-curricular activities, a range of opportunities which can expand the global understanding of the UNF community.” Let’s look at the statistics of UNFs student demographic, different resources provided by the center, and ways to get involved.

According to UNFs Office of Institutional Research enrollment data for fall 2020, 37.6 percent of students were originally from Duval County, 55.6 percent from other Florida counties, and only 6.8 percent from other U.S. and international origins. The graphic below is a breakdown of enrollment by ethnicity.

The International Center encourages students to take advantage of the resources provided. One resource that is the most popular topic during academics is studying abroad! The different types of programs the University offers are UNF Exchanges, UNF Faculty-Led, and their Other Opportunities Abroad tab.

UNF Exchanges:

If you’d like to take the opportunity to take a full semester abroad, the Exchange program is the spot for you! UNF offers a wide variety of countries to continue your education. You can choose from Argentina, China, Japan, Egypt, or France just to name a few.

For more information about the different programs and countries click here.

UNF Faculty-Led:

If leaving home for an entire semester isn’t something you’d feel comfortable with, don’t worry! The UNF Faculty-led Study Abroad program allows you to spend time abroad for only 1-5 weeks.

During these trips, you will travel with a group and a UNF faculty member. Typically, these trips are taken during Spring Break or the Summer and these trips are attached with at least 3 UNF credit courses. After or during your course in the semester, you get to experience what you’re learning in the classroom firsthand.

For more information regarding the different programs provided for Spring and Summer 2022 faculty trips click here.

Other Opportunities Abroad:

Don’t see the country, field of study, or term length you’re looking for either? UNF provides students with third-party programs that can assist you in finding the right one. You may also find internship and volunteer abroad opportunities to be fully immersed into a culture is an option as well.

SAILS:

The Student Affairs International Learning Scholarship (SAILS) provides students who want to study abroad funding for their education.

For the upcoming Spring 2022 semester, the SAILS applications are due Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

In their information and guidelines tab, if you’re looking for short-term support (less than ten weeks) you may receive $1,500 or for long-term (ten weeks or longer) $2,500. However, they do prefer applicants who have never received SAILS funding, possibly to give every student a chance during their time here at UNF.

If you’re a student interested in studying abroad and need financial aid, click here.

Student Involvement:

The International Ambassador Board is dedicated to promoting local culture and the community.

“Whether you’re a domestic student interested in meeting students from around the globe, or an international student wanting to explore the Jacksonville area and get involved in the local culture and community, the International Center has an opportunity for you.”

IAB Objectives:

– Offer guidance and support for prospective and new international students

– Create an inclusive and welcome environment at UNF

– Promote UNF around the world

International Ospreys Club includes students who represent their cultures and provide a global learning environment. Domestic students who want to be more involved with our international student population may also join!

