UNF Interfaith Center celebrating religious diversity in upcoming Interfaith Week

In celebration of the religious and nonreligious diversity at UNF, the Interfaith Center is hosting its annual Fall Interfaith Week titled ‘Each Other’s Harvest.’ The week will feature free, yes free, events for UNF students, ranging from spiritual practices to a campus-wide Starbucks tab.

What is the Interfaith Center?

With a mission to engage UNF students, faculty, and staff around “religious and worldview diversity,” UNF’s Interfaith Center promotes seven core values:

Religious Pluralism

Interfaith Literacy

Community Engagement

Social Cohesion

Ideological Freedom

Mutual Respect and Civility

Environmental Stewardship

Their office is located in Founders Hall, Building 2 Suite 1400, and is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m. A ‘Meditation and Reflection’ room is also available in the same building for students to utilize.

The Week

Kicking off on Monday, Oct. 4, meet the center’s staff and students at their kickoff table outside Founders Hall, Building 2, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Giveaways, food, and details for the rest of the week will be available.

Join the Interfaith Center Tuesday, Oct. 5, for a tour of UNF’s Ogier Gardens from 10:00 a.m. till 11:30 a.m. Titled “Soul & Soil,” this event will offer brunch, an opportunity to experience practices from different religions and spiritualities, including but not limited to prayer, meditation, and yoga.

Wednesday, Oct. 6, the center will be holding an “Introduction to Interfaith” workshop from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Questions like the following will be answered:

What exactly is Interfaith?

What do we do with religious and non-religious diversity?

How can I get involved?

Closing in on the end of the week, Thursday, Oct. 7, will have an I-Dinner and Faith Fair at the center of campus on The Green. The center asks students to bring friends for “a night of free food, fun, and activities” that will recognize religious diversity on campus, according to their calendar. This fair will take place from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Wrapping up the events, there will be a closing ceremony Friday, Oct. 8, from 12:00 p.m. till 1:00 p.m. on Zoom. Register for this online event here. The same day, the Interfaith Center is offering a Starbucks tab for students from 8:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m.

“Stop by the Interfaith table outside of Starbucks to get a drink on us to conclude Interfaith Week,” reads their website.

Check out the full event calendar below.

All these events are free to students, so take a gander between classes to experience the different religions on campus throughout the week.

