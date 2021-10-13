Interested in studying abroad? Attend an afternoon meeting Thursday

If you’re interested in studying abroad while taking classes that will move you towards graduation, attend a meeting Oct. 14 at 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m in Building 42, Coggin College of Business, room 2010. T

This meeting will also be offered via zoom.

This is a great opportunity for International Business majors or minors to learn about faculty-led, summer, and semester programs from International Business Study abroad Advisors.

