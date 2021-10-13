Interested in studying abroad? Attend an afternoon meeting Thursday

Hayley Simonson, Managing Editor
October 13, 2021

If you’re interested in studying abroad while taking classes that will move you towards graduation, attend a meeting Oct. 14 at 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m in Building 42, Coggin College of Business, room 2010. T

This meeting will also be offered via zoom.

This is a great opportunity for International Business majors or minors to learn about faculty-led, summer, and semester programs from International Business Study abroad Advisors. 

For more information visit here.

___

