SDS holds Black Lives Matter Rally on Campus

Nathan Turoff, Features Editor
October 14, 2021

In the face of inclement weather, the Students for a Democratic Society(SDS) held their Black Lives Matter protest on the Campus Green on Monday afternoon.

Students forming a circle around a speaker, photo by Justin Nedrow

Despite rain forcing the students to take shelter under the awning of the Lazzara Performance hall, dozens of students gathered with signs to protest the treatment of African-Americans by law enforcement.

Some of the student signs brought to the protest, photo by Justin Nedrow

A pro-life group was set up on the other side of the green for their own protest, but with larger and more numerous signs,  combined with a microphone setup, the BLM protest was much more profound.

Students were hardly deterred by the rain, photo by Justin Nedrow

Spinnaker reached out to SDS, who was unavailable for comment by the time of publishing. More information about SDS, and their future meetings and protests can be found on their Instagram here.

___

 

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].