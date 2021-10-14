SDS holds Black Lives Matter Rally on Campus

In the face of inclement weather, the Students for a Democratic Society(SDS) held their Black Lives Matter protest on the Campus Green on Monday afternoon.

Despite rain forcing the students to take shelter under the awning of the Lazzara Performance hall, dozens of students gathered with signs to protest the treatment of African-Americans by law enforcement.

A pro-life group was set up on the other side of the green for their own protest, but with larger and more numerous signs, combined with a microphone setup, the BLM protest was much more profound.

Spinnaker reached out to SDS, who was unavailable for comment by the time of publishing. More information about SDS, and their future meetings and protests can be found on their Instagram here.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].