Parkinson’s Moving Day at UNF

The annual Parkinson’s Foundation Moving Day event will take place at UNF this Saturday, October 23 at 9 am. Participants are to meet up with the foundation at UNF’s Coxwell Amphitheater, next to the Student Union.

The Parkinson’s Foundation strives to make life better for people with Parkinson’s disease. Their mission is to improve care, research for a cure, and support communities. During Moving Day, the foundation encourages participants to bring friends and family to engage in physical activity and learn more about Parkinson’s disease.

What is Parkinson’s Disease?

According to Parkinson’s Foundation, “Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects predominantly dopamine-producing (“dopaminergic”) neurons in a specific area of the brain called substantia nigra.” Just like any other disease, the symptoms vary from person to person. Most common symptoms include tremors, trouble moving, dizziness, and hunching over.

The goal for the event is $45,000. So far, they have raised $29,560. UNF Swoop has raised $110 in their team so far. You may register either through a team or participate individually. There are no registration fees to join, however, the foundation does encourage individuals to donate towards the research and funding for Parkinson’s disease.

If you’re interested in joining UNF Swoop’s team for Moving Day, click here.

The event will continue to follow all CDC, state, and local safety guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID. They encourage individuals to practice distancing and to wear a face mask despite vaccination status.

There will also be no registrations the day of the event. If you’re interested in registering for any other teams or to participate alone on Moving Day at Jacksonville click here.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].