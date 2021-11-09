Science on Tap: learning attitudes

The Museum of Science and History (MOSH) will host the monthly Science on Tap event this Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and is set to take place at the Lemonstreet Brewing Company.

Science on Tap creates an environment where the Jacksonville community may engage with professionals to gain a deeper understanding of science. This month Science on Tap is partnering with Jacksonville University (JU) and the University of North Florida to spark a conversation about learning attitudes and science education.

UNF Physics Professor Dr. Brian Lane will give a presentation about the impact science can have on the interactions between educators, students, and the public. Dr. Lane will also answer any follow-up questions participants may have. Science on Tap is all about conversation, so if you have any comments or questions, feel free to ask!

Dr. Lane is currently the Vice-Chair of the American Association of Physics Teachers Committee on Physics in Undergraduate Education and his areas of expertise surround physics education, research, and teaching.

For more information regarding the event visit MOSH’s website here.

