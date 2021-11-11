Student Health Services to host another vaccine clinic

UNF has partnered with Walgreens to provide COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations and boosters. On Thursday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. the university will be hosting a vaccine clinic at the UNF Field House, which is building 26 on campus.

All faculty, staff, and students at the university who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for the first dose. Those who have already received the first Pfizer or Moderna vaccine dose at least 21 days prior to the clinic, or 28 days if Moderna, can receive their second dose.

You can locate details on booster eligibility and schedule your vaccine or booster appointment on the Student Health Services vaccine website. If you make an appointment, make sure to print out the paperwork to bring with you. If you have any questions, you can contact Student Health Services at [email protected].

