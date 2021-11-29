Anticipated gifts for the 2021 holiday season

The holiday season is a time to give and make those you care for feel appreciated.

Sometimes it’s difficult coming up with the perfect present for your friend, family member, or significant other. Perhaps this gift list of items expected to be popular buys this year, will help.

I mean, are we really surprised? Apple AirPods seem to be a popular gift for every occasion. However, the timing of the new 3rd generation pods being released close to the holidays was no mistake. Priced at $179.00 on Apple’s website, these new pods have:

Smaller stems

A MagSafe charging case

Adaptive EQ

Up to 30 hours of battery life

IPX4 water and sweat resistant

Spatial audio

HD Facetime Calls

These blankets have skyrocketed in popularity, and for good reason. This is the perfect gift for the restless sleeper, or someone who loves sleeping in general. Weighted blankets are often filled with microbeads, or other materials, that make the blanket heavy. This has a calming effect on most people, which leads to a better night’s sleep. The science behind weighted blankets is that they use deep pressure stimulation, which is thought to produce the mood-boosting hormone, serotonin, and reduce the stress-inducing hormone, cortisol. It also has been shown to help increase melatonin, the hormone that helps you sleep. There are many weighted blankets on the market that range in price from expensive to affordable. Do your research to find the one that’s right for you.

The Theragun massage guns are here, and they are reinventing the massage. The brushless motor of this massage gun uses QuietForce Technology that delivers a deep muscle treatment that is quieter than ever. The gun has been proven to give 60% deeper massages than average massage tools, and it has a customizable speed range. It is also a multi-grip device with different attachments. This is a gift that anyone would enjoy in their life, especially someone who may be an athlete or participate in strenuous physical activity.

Whether it’s a Peloton bike, a yoga mat, or at-home weights, indoor workout equipment may be a great idea for the fitness enthusiast in your life. COVID-19 had a lot of people working out from home after gyms closed. This really shed light on all the activity that is possible to do from the comfort of your own home. Another fun gift idea is to purchase someone a fitness class in their area such as pilates, yoga, or boxing. Maybe consider purchasing two passes so you can go with them as a fun experience.

For all the cooking lovers out there, The Perfect Pot seems to be a perfect gift this year. The pot is priced at $165.00, but the website offers sales sporadically. You can purchase this pot in a variety of colors. It is Made with ingenuity that made the Always Pan a sellout as well. The Perfect Pot does everything from boiling to baking, crisping to steaming.

Turns out, all ages are loving these cute plush toys. Perhaps because they are unbelievably soft and squeezable, making the perfect pillow. These have been around since 2017, but continue to garner an enormous cult following. There are more than 1000 plush characters to collect. Every squishmallow has a unique name and storyline. Many popular ones sell out quickly. You can purchase them in a variety of sizes.

Whether you purchase these or other gifts this holiday season, the recipient is sure to love them, because it is always the thought that means the most.

