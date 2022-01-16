Join Jacksonville at this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade

This upcoming Monday, Jan. 17, will mark another annual Martin Luther King (MLK) Day. UNF will be closed in honor of the day, but Jacksonville will be throwing its spirited MLK parade.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. near 800 Water St. and will move through Laura St. and Adams St. The event is a fun way to spend time with family and friends while watching local marching bands, dancers, and thrilling floats pass by.

The Cummer Museum is also offering free admission in honor of the day, according to WJCT News.

UNF’s Black Student Union (BSU) had a few words for the UNF community about MLK day and the parade.

“Here at BSU, we admire the work and commitment of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., to ending racial segregation during the Civil Rights Era and the impact it had on generations thereafter,” they stated.

“The MLK Parade is a special celebration that honors the life and work of Dr. King and also a reminder that there is more work to do in creating an America that is open and equal throughout all institutions and environments. BSU hopes to continue that legacy in our organization with our members and allies here on campus,” the BSU concludes.

