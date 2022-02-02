SG releases new Osprey Voice on Drink Cards

Student Government has released its monthly Osprey Voice survey. This edition of their questionnaire, besides the basic questions covering race, sex, and graduation year, the main intention is to ask students about their knowledge of Drink Smart Cards.

Drink Smart Cards are an effort by SG to combat sexual assault as a result of spiked drinks. These are small cards that can be used to detect drugs frequently used in incidents of drink spiking and sexual assault. They have been offered by SG for free from several locations over the past few months.

Most of the questions relate to whether students know what these cards are and what they do. The questions also seem to gauge if students were even aware of the cards. They also ask questions about how effective students think they are.

The survey can be quickly completed here.

