UNF Student Advocate explains SG’s new ‘Drink Smart Cards’

In an active effort to combat rape and spiked drinks, Student Government (SG) is offering free ‘Drink Smart Cards’ across campus to students.

“They are mobile test kits and were actually an initiative that was pioneered by a previous Student Advocate. They were created a few years ago, we purchase them from a supplier in Tallahassee,” current Student Advocate George Boston told Spinnaker.

The cards have all the information that students would need if they found themselves in need of assistance.

The cards are designed to test for GHB and ketamine, two common drugs used to commit crimes of sexual violence across the globe.

“There are other drug test options that are out there that the student can purchase if they felt that they wanted to,” Boston acknowledged but did emphasize that these cards are 100% free to UNF students.

“Of course, this is no replacement for preventions, smart decisions, and that kind of thing. I would say that this— accompanied with smart decision-making, education, and prevention— can definitely help our students,” he said.

The Drink Smart Cards are currently available at the following locations:

The Student Government Rotunda: Building 58E Room 3300

The LGBTQ Resource Center: Building 58E Room 1111

The Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life: Building 58E Room 2102

The International Center: building 58E Room 2300

UNF PERCH: Building 39 Room 4033

UNF Women’s Center: Building 2 Room 2100

Housing and Residence Life Office: Building 14B

The Office of Student Accountability and Resolution: Building 57W Room 2750

SG is discussing the possibility of bringing alcoholic beverage locations to campus, an effort spearheaded by Student Body President Selma Besirevic, but Boston said it’s still in the questioning phase and everything is still up in the air. Should this idea come to fruition, however, Boston said that the ‘Drink Smart Cards’ would be available “upfront for students” at those locations.

“These drug kit tests do only test for two drugs,” Boston said. “So if you are experiencing any symptoms— nausea, dizziness, vomiting, blurry vision, any of that kind of symptom— you should definitely seek help.”

“Be careful. Make good decisions,” he closed.

Visit here for more information.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].