UNF Ogier Gardens presents: Osprey Spring Jamboree

Join your peers in dancing to live music and eating free empanadas at the fourth annual Osprey Spring Jamboree. The event will be held on Friday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the UNF Ogier Gardens.

Free food will be catered by the Empanada Factory. There will be animal therapy interactions as well as various prizes. As usual, the Ogier Gardens will also be giving away plants.

You can expect live Hip-Hop music from two guests: El Aka and Evelyne Trouillot.

To keep up with future Ogier Garden events, follow their Instagram.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].