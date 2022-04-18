Trio of sexual battery cases added to UNF student’s social media threat charge

Now facing an additional three charges of sexual battery, Mateo Borda Boyanovich will appear in court Tuesday morning for threats he allegedly made to shoot up the University of North Florida (UNF) Green, according to Duval County court records.

Boyanovich was originally arrested for allegedly posting “I’m going to shoot up the Green tomorrow, starting with Theta Chi,” on YikYak, an anonymous social media app. The University Police Department (UPD) partnered with JSO and federal agencies to make the arrest after increasing campus police presence.

The 21-year-old was later arrested on March 18 on charges of sexual battery that allegedly occurred twice in September 2021 and once in August 2020, reports said. All three victims were UNF students who were allegedly raped at an off-campus fraternity house, first reported by First Coast News.

Boyanovich was a UNF senior and vice-president of UNF’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) fraternity, according to his LinkedIn profile. Spinnaker reached out to the UNF SAE chapter president who declined to comment on the fraternity’s former vice president.

Boyanovich is pleading not guilty to the charge of written threats to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, according to the Duval County Clerk of Courts. He has not yet entered a plea for the sexual battery charges.

The trial will take place on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Duval County Courthouse.

