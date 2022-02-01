UPD arrest suspect of reported social media threat

University of North Florida police have reported that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) and University Police Department (UPD) have arrested a suspect in the social media threat case, according to UPD Chief Frank Mackesy. Chief Mackesy also told Spinnaker that this threat had “no relation” to the bomb threats being made against universities across America.

“In a joint effort between the UPD, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, a suspect has been identified and arrested. Through the investigative process, it has been determined that there is no threat to the UNF community, and that this incident was not related to recent threats made at other universities,” the Safe Ospreys update reads.

More information will be released when possible.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].