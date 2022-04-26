Candidates comment on UNF presidency

Before transitioning to MedNexus, the biggest complaint levied against former University of North Florida (UNF) President David Szymanski by faculty was a lack of communication. A list of four candidates up for the role of university president was made public Friday, and Spinnaker reached out to each one for comment over email.

Three were available and expressed their excitement. Here’s what they had to say:

David Blackwell

“Thank you for reaching out. I’m very honored, humbled, and excited about my candidacy. I believe UNF is an energetic, innovative, and entrepreneurial institution that puts students first while serving the Jacksonville area and beyond I am looking forward to visiting campus and getting to know more about the students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends of UNF. I also anticipate learning much more about Jacksonville and how UNF can partner in the community to accelerate innovation and economic development. From what I have learned so far, I would be proud to become a member of the UNF community. I hope I have an opportunity to meet you during the visit.”

David Brennen

“Of course! As a Florida native and first-generation college graduate, I’m excited by the possibility of taking a leadership role at UNF. UNF plays a pivotal role in the vitality and richness of the North Florida region, and has great potential. I look forward to partnering with the UNF community in unlocking the fullness of this potential.”

Marc L. Miller

“I am excited by the opportunity, and the fascinating history, great strengths, and unlimited potential that UNF presents. I look forward to speaking with you and others when I visit.”

Moez Limayem

Was not available for comment.

Spinnaker also reached out to the faculty union (UFF-UNF) who declined, saying it is “inappropriate to comment” on the individual candidates at this time. However, the union encourages the faculty and the UNF community to read the candidates’ application materials and resumes, attend the upcoming candidate campus visits, ask questions and offer feedback to the search committee and Board of Trustees.

“We expect the Board of Trustees to seriously consider faculty, staff and student input on each of the candidates,” UFF-UNF President Nicholas de Villiers wrote in an email.

Stay tuned for Spinnaker’s coverage of the ongoing search for UNF’s seventh president!

