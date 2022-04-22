Final four UNF presidential candidates announced

The University of North Florida Board of Trustees has made four presidential candidates public, ending many months of search Friday morning. With the private portion of the search concluded, final interviews are expected to begin in May.

David Blackwell

Dr. Blackwell served as the University of Kentucky provost between 2018 and 2021, as well as the chief academic officer. During his time, he oversaw efforts to advance the university’s research enterprise, foster an inclusive campus environment and strengthen graduate and professional education.

Between 2012 and 2018, Dr. Blackwell was dean of the Gatton College of Business and Economics at the University of Kentucky. He led the fundraising efforts toward a $65 million expansion and renovation of the Gatton College facility.

David Brennen

Hailing from the University of Kentucky College of Law, Brennen served as dean from 2009 to 2020. Prior to 2009, he was a professor at the University of Georgia School of Law and served a two-year term as the Association of American Law Schools (AALS) deputy director.

Brennen is a co-founder and co-editor of Nonprofit Law Prof Blog, founding editor of Nonprofit and Philanthropy Law Abstracts and co-founder of the AALS Section on Nonprofit and Philanthropy Law.

Moez Limayem

Currently the Lynn Pippenger Dean of the Muma College of Business at the University of South Florida (USF), Dr. Limayem began his time at USF in 2012. Since he joined USF, the college received three multimillion-dollar naming gifts including the largest gift in university history: Pam and Les Muma’s 2014 gift of $25 million.

Dr. Limayem has co-authored a scholarly book “Understanding The Use of Technology-Based Self Service: The Consumer’s Point of View” and his most recent publication is “Building an Informing Business School: A Case Study of USF’s Muma College of Business.” He’s also published dozens of articles.

Marc. L Miller

At present, Marc L. Miller is the Dean & Ralph W. Bilby Professor of Law at the University of Arizona (UA) College of Law. He is the author of over 70 articles and essays on topics ranging from immigration and legal theory to criminal justice and environmental theory. Looking at his past, Miller was an Associate Dean for Faculty and Scholarship at UA between 2003 and 2005. He grew up in Los Angeles.

He co-founded the Federal Sentencing Reporter, a journal on sentencing law and policy created through a joint effort by the Vera Institute of Justice and the University of California Press. Miller is currently a series editor for Summits, books focused on the intersection of environmental science, law and policy.

