Meet Raymon Johnson, UNF’s 2022 Senate President

Raymon Johnson is from Tallahassee, Florida, and is currently a senior at the University of North Florida (UNF), studying Political Science and minoring in Education.

Johnson became intrigued with Student Government (SG) during his high school career and said that although he didn’t have a good experience with it in high school, he felt like joining SG at UNF would be like a reset and would provide a different take on SG because of the professionalism compared to high school.

“Of course, you have the tie to what I’m studying, but I also just wanted to get more involved on campus. As someone not from Jacksonville, SG has really helped me find those connections and explore the area more.”

Johnson has been involved with UNF SG since Spring 2021, beginning as a Senator. He became vice-chair of University and Student Affairs (USA) this past year and was elected as Senate President in April 2022.

As Senate President, Johnson’s responsibilities include overseeing all legislative affairs, legislative cabinet, and weekly Senate meetings. Johnson also works alongside the other heads of the branches.

Johnson said that some of his main goals right now are to get students engaged with SG, get them to run in Senate and bring bonding back into SG among its members.

“One of my biggest goals is to get those bonding opportunities back and bring more students into the fold.”

Johnson also has ideas to try and recruit SG students from local high schools and give them an opportunity to experience SG at the college level.

Johnson encourages anyone interested in SG to email him at [email protected] and check out their Instagram @unfsg.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].