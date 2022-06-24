Introducing Justice Manahil Haq of UNF Student Government

Manahil Haq is an upcoming sophomore at the University of North Florida (UNF) from New Jersey and is planning on double majoring in political science and international studies.

Haq said that since she didn’t have the opportunity to do Student Government (SG) high school, she was excited to get involved with it at UNF.

Haq was recently sworn in as an associate justice, dealing with student complaints and disputes, student conduct, and parking appeal hearings.

Haq said that she joined SG because of her overall genuine interest in it and because she couldn’t experience it in high school.

Outside of school, Haq has been involved with other government-related opportunities.

“I’ve worked with legal task force clinics, immigration lawyers, and my dad does work in the United Nations, so I’m surrounded by political stuff all the time, but I haven’t had much experience with it yet.”

Because this is her first experience with SG, Haq says she doesn’t currently have a specific goal, but throughout her time, she believes she will figure out what her goals are as an associate justice. She hopes to gain experience and skills during her appointment.

“For now, I plan on staying in my position, but maybe in the future, I might seek a higher position, but I do plan on staying in student government for a long time,” Haq said.

After college, she said she wants to follow in her dad’s footsteps and work in the United Nations.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].