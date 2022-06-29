Florida BOG expected to confirm next UNF president Thursday

The Florida Board of Governors (BOG) will vote Thursday on whether or not to confirm and appoint Dr. Moez Limayem as the University of North Florida’s seventh president.

In March, the UNF Board of Trustees (BOT) chose Dr. Limayem as the university president-elect from a pool of four finalists. The clear favorite, the board took less than an hour to decide.

“[Dr. Limayem] stood out most to me,” Trustee Jill Davis told the board that morning. According to her, Dr. Limayem hit the most concerning topics like engaging with the community, boosting morale and connecting with the BOG.

“I think what has been missing is a demonstrated leader in the community,” Board Vice-Chair Paul McElroy said, calling Dr. Limayem a “transformational leader.”

During his interview just days before the final selection, Dr. Limayem told the board he saw three clear ways UNF could improve:

Strengthening the relationship between UNF and Tallahassee year-round Building genuine, authentic relationships Being innovative and entrepreneurial

The BOG will review UNF’s confirmation packet and vote on if Dr. Limayem will become the next UNF president during the second day of their monthly meeting.

“As dean of the Muma College of Business, Dr. Limayem established a strong record as an innovative and accomplished leader in Florida’s educational system and gained respect throughout the state,” BOT Chairman Kevin Hyde wrote in a letter included in the confirmation packet. “His enthusiastic leadership style is both authentic and engaging, and we look forward to working with him as he grows opportunities for our University, our state and our students.”

This portion of the meeting will happen between 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on Thursday. Watch the live webinar here.

___

