UNF’s Interim President ends her role, Dr. Limayem’s term begins

The University of North Florida’s (UNF) Interim President, Dr. Pamela Chally, concludes her time leading the university this week, and Dr. Moez Limayem will begin his term as UNF’s president Monday, Aug. 1.

In honor of Dr. Chally’s nearly three decades of service to the UNF community, an appreciation reception will be held at the Boathouse at the Student Union on Thursday, July 28. All Ospreys are invited to the reception, running from 3-5 p.m., according to an email from UNF.

“I want to thank you for being on this journey with me for the past three decades,” Dr. Chally said in a video addressing the UNF community. “I know the future is bright for our new President, Dr. Moez Limayem.”

Dr. Limayem was confirmed as UNF’s seventh president by the Florida Board of Governors on June 30. On August 1, he will begin his first day in office leading the UNF community.

