Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law mid-series review

Another hero has exploded from the pages of Marvel Comics, joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Created by Stan Lee, She-Hulk, aka Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany) is The Incredible Hulk’s cousin. During a car accident, his blood got mixed with hers, and since then, she has been able to transform into a Hulk.

During the series, Jennifer Walters battles everyone’s expectations for her to become a superhero when she really wants to remain a successful lawyer. The show is filmed in a very personal way. Sometimes, She-Hulk even breaks the fourth wall and interacts directly with the audience, which makes it more entertaining to watch, a good decision by the creative team behind the show.

The real villains have yet to step from the shadows, but a common nemesis in the series is Titania, a superhuman influencer played by Jameela Jamil. She-Hulk and Titania fight in the first episode, although not for very long.

The CGI is really good though, especially since original trailer received a lot of backlash for the CGI depiction of She-Hulk. When She-Hulk fights the Incredible Hulk, aka Dr. Bruce Banner (played by Mark Ruffalo) in the first episode, the graphic are crisp and well animated. It’s always really fun to watch two similar Marvel heroes fight each other, even if it’s just two Hulks smashing rocks and throwing each other around.

We get a taste of her love life and how it changes when she dates people as Jennifer Walters and as She-Hulk. This aspect is explored in an entertaining way because she narrates the episodes and pops out a joke here and there.

Additionally, Tatiana Maslany’s performances are incredible. She brings charisma, humor and charm to She-Hulk – props to the casting crew.

The series started strong, but it’s beginning to lose its flavor. At first, the series had that classic Marvel magic that many of the other Marvel series didn’t have, a perfect mix of comedy, action, and drama. The latest episodes feel like fillers to hold us over until the big action-packed finale.

The show also gained some buzz after episode three’s end credit scene when She-Hulk was downright twerking with Hit Rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Overall, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, directed by Kat Coiroat, is, so far, a well-made watchable comedy, but fans long for the plot to be thicker and more engaging. The series seems to focus on the lawyer side of She-Hulk as she works on cases for superpowered people. There’s a good chance you’ll laugh or giggle, so it’s great to watch with others. And if that’s not enough, there are cameos from some lovable Marvel characters like Wong from Dr. Strange.

Currently, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has 88% on Rotten Tomatoes and 5/10 on IMDb.

So far, Spinnaker would rate this series 3.5 out of 5 Spinnaker Sails.

