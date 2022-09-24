Gov. DeSantis issues state of emergency as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens

Gov. Ron DeSantis has expanded a state of emergency to the entirety of Florida as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens in the Caribbean Sea on Saturday.

Quickly strengthening from Tropical Depression Nine, newly named Tropical Storm Ian is expected to approach the west coast of Florida “at or near major hurricane strength” early next week, according to NOAA’s forecast.

By 11 a.m. on Saturday, the eye of Tropical Storm Ian was located south-southeast of Jamaica.

As Ian moves toward Florida, there is “increasing confidence in multiple life-threatening hazards,” including storm surge, hurricane-force winds and rainfall flooding, according to NOAA’s forecast.

While there is no way to know for sure the exact magnitude and location of these hazards, residents are advised to listen to local officials about what to do to prepare.

Tropical storm conditions are possible by Sunday in both the Cayman Islands and Jamaica, with hurricane conditions possible in the Cayman Islands as early as Monday.

“This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” DeSantis said in a press release about the storm on Friday. “We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”

Residents in Cuba, the Florida Keys and the Florida peninsula should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, follow any advice given by local officials and closely monitor updates to the forecast.

The UNF Incident Management Team is closely monitoring the tropical depression, UNF told Spinnaker. At this time, it’s too early to predict the storm’s potential impact but the Incident Management Team will communicate with the campus once they have more a more clear indication of the storm’s path.

