Hurricane protocol for students, faculty, and staff

Hurricane season has already begun as Hurricane Ida recently smashed through Louisiana, tearing a path across the United States, causing catastrophic rainfall and flooding in New Jersey and New York City. Shortly after that devastating storm, Jacksonville was narrowly missed by Tropical Storm Mindy.

Courtesy of NASA/Unsplash.

During this dangerous season, make sure to remember the severe storm procedures while on-campus. UNF’s emergency management provides a list of tips on preparation for these situations.

Be sure to maintain supplies, take shelter, and stay in communication with others. The official on-campus hurricane shelter for the University’s residential students is in Osprey Fountains, building 55.

The categories of hurricanes range from one to five. If it strengthens beyond Category 2, students may have to evacuate the campus.

Below are the different classifications of hurricanes to look out for:

Category 1: 74-95 mph winds

Category 2: 96-110 mph winds

Category 3: 111-130 mph winds

Category 4: 131-155 mph winds

Category 5: greater than 156 mph winds

UNF calls for students to notify family members of their location in case the university loses power. Be sure to charge all battery-powered items when you can, and refrain from using any flame type of lighting. Flashlights are encouraged.

Emergency management also urges that you place valuables in safekeeping since the University is not responsible for the loss or damage of resident’s possessions.

Photo by Mick Haupt/Unsplash.

Here is a checklist of items to remember in case you need to relocate to a shelter:

Bedding (pillow/blankets)

Several changes of clothing

Medication that you need during your stay

Personal hygiene items

Books/Cards/Games

Flashlights/Batteries

Snacks (food options may be limited)

For faculty and staff still on campus during a storm, make sure to upload any information stored online onto a UNF network drive or OneDrive. Double-check that all electrical appliances are unplugged. Make sure your refrigerators are set to the coldest setting after checking their contents. Take home all personal valuables and lock all windows and doors.

The University communications operation is shown below:

“In the event of a hurricane or tropical storm approaching the First Coast, University officials will communicate with students, faculty, and staff through multiple outlets, including email, voice message, text, social media, and the Safe Ospreys app.

We recommend that all non-residential students seeking shelter in the city of Jacksonville follow the COJ Website and download the JaxReady App for updated shelter locations.”

With Florida being such a magnet for hurricanes, Spinnaker will keep you updated on any incoming storms.

