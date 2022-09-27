All UNF dining locations will be closed Thursday and Friday, Dining Services says

The University of North Florida Dining Services has announced that they will be providing pre-packaged meals in the Osprey Café on Wednesday for students. The meals will be available around 4 p.m., according to the resident-wide email.

This is a breaking news update. The original article continues below.

With the University of North Florida shutting down campus for the remainder of the week, beginning Wednesday, Dining Services has announced a new schedule for dining locations on campus, according to an email sent by UNF Media Relations Manager Amanda Ennis to Spinnaker.

Today, all locations will follow normal operations. On Wednesday, the Osprey Cafe will be open from 9:30 a.m. till 7 p.m., Pita Pit and Ozzie’s will be open from 10 a.m. till 7 p.m., and everything else will be closed, according to the email.

On Thursday and Friday, all dining locations will be closed, according to Media Relations Manager Amanda Ennis in an email.

Dining Services said they are working on possible openings on Saturday, but it is too early to tell whether that will be possible at this time.

If you plan to remain on campus this week, ensure you have food and supplies.

Stay with Spinnaker as we continue to cover UNF’s response to Hurricane Ian.

