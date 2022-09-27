UNF shuts down campus, all classes canceled ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival

The University of North Florida has canceled all university operations — including classes, online classes and events — from Wednesday to Saturday with plans to resume by Sunday as Ian becomes a Category 3 hurricane.

“The safety and security of our students, faculty and staff are our top priority,” UNF wrote in a university-wide notice. “As conditions worsen, the University will make necessary adjustments but will ensure that residential students have food and shelter.”

On-campus dorms will stay open, but if students have a secure place to stay off-campus, the university encourages them to go there. Specific instructions will be sent over email by Housing.

The Osprey Café is currently set to stay on its usual schedule. Shuttle services will operate on a limited schedule starting Wednesday and will be communicated to students living on campus.

The university encourages all employees to prepare their homes ahead of the storm.

“UNF’s Crisis Management Team will continue to monitor the storm’s potential impact closely and provide updates through multiple channels,” the notice read.

Hurricane Ian

A storm surge warning is in effect for significant portions of Florida, including most of the west coast.

Starting Wednesday morning, hurricane-force winds are expected in the hurricane warning area in southwest and west-central Florida. Tropical storm conditions are expected by Tuesday evening.

Heavy rainfall will increase across the Florida Keys and south Florida today, spreading into central and northern Florida tonight and Wednesday, into the Southeast U.S. by Thursday and Friday, likely causing flash, urban, and small stream flooding. (4/5) pic.twitter.com/90OlyShAuX — National Weather Service (@NWS) September 27, 2022

More resources from UNF are available here, and other resources from Jacksonville are available here.

