Police Beat: Stolen patties

Burger patties were stolen right off the grill at Ozzie’s early Wednesday morning, according to a University of North Florida Police Department (UPD) report.

At 12:50 a.m., the night manager of Ozzie’s called UPD to report that an “unknown amount of suspects stole an unknown amount of burger patties” off the grill while he was stocking the cooler, the report read.

The night manager told police that they’d gone in the back to stock the cooler around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and thought another employee was watching the front, the report read.

After realizing no other employees were on shift, the manager told customers that Ozzie’s was closed until he could catch up on stocking the cooler, according to the report. He did not make any customers leave the store and “investigation revealed that the Ozzie’s grill was very busy,” according to the report.

An anonymous witness said that an unknown amount of suspects stole an unknown amount of burger patties from the grill.

Patrol investigations from UPD are continuing, according to the report.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].