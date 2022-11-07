SG Senate totals 27 senators after election concludes

The University of North Florida’s Student Government (SG) officiated their Fall 2022 election and appointed a new senator on Friday meaning the Senate now totals 27.

Transfer student Joshua Hernandez was appointed into the Senate at the meeting with a 14-0 vote, adding to the following 20 new senators that were approved to be sworn in, according to SB-22F-3645.

Aguirre, Kaylin

Bordin, Ann

Charde, Kayla

Dacanay, Noah

Drum, Maya

Johnson, Raymon

Kilambi, Rohith

Klir, Alexa

Kramer, Elizabeth

Monahan, Hailey

Matthews, Maurice

Mendoza-Hernandez, Alex

Nobles, Adison

Paulino, Doiralys

Pessolano, Cameron

Rogers, Nathaniel

Sullivan, Emily

Springer, Gabriel

Vazquez, Jonah

Because not all of the officiated candidates could attend the meeting, 14 were sworn in on Friday. The remaining five will be sworn in at a later date.

Aside from the election, senators heard the first read of JR-22F-3646, a resolution that aims to address the parking concerns of on-campus students.

According to the document, 81% of students surveyed in a September 2019 Osprey Voice claimed to have been late to class due to parking issues, and 79% of students surveyed rated their ease of parking as either “somewhat difficult” or “very difficult.”

The bill was immediately moved into the University and Student Affairs (USA) committee responsibilities.

Another bill on the first read, SB-22F-3647 Title VI Changes, was discussed by senators and was moved to the Rules and Oversight committee for further action.

During his update, Student Body President Nathaniel Rodefer discussed the Capital Improvement Trust Fund updates that would bring improvements to the UNF library, specifically the second floor and study rooms.

Spinnaker covered the possibility of these additions at the beginning of the semester, and although Rodefer gave no definitive answer as to when changes will occur, he did mention that further details are being discussed.

Rodefer also discussed additions pertinent to the UNF Boathouse and wanting to make changes to three specific areas of the space, including the bar and backroom area to improve student activity and enjoyment.

Delivering his final SG Judicial Branch report as chief justice, Travis Ford read out their letter of resignation to the chambers. Ford noted that they will remain a part of the branch as deputy chief justice beginning Monday, Nov. 7.

Committee presentations

Budget and Allocations Chairman Kilambi presented the travel request index which sits at $9,919.94. He explained the lack of special requests the B&A committee has received as the special request index sits at $122,337. He urged senators to bring ideas and initiatives on how they might spend the money.

The Senate also heard from guest speakers. Staff from Competitive Sports and Camps and RecWell at UNF gave an informational presentation to senators about the various intramural, unified and club sports UNF offers.

___

