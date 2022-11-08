Nicole strengthens to Tropical Storm, UNF is “closely monitoring”

Tropical Storm Nicole, strengthening from a subtropical storm, is being closely monitored by the University of North Florida Crisis Management Team, according to an alert sent out Tuesday morning.

“At this time, [UNF] continues to operate on a normal schedule,” the alert said. If anything changes, it will be communicated through multiple channels, including but not limited to emails, text messages and phone calls, according to the alert.

“Now is the time to consider your personal hurricane plan,” the alert advised. Additional resources for storm preparedness are available here.

What to know about Nicole

Hurricane conditions are expected across portions of the coast of southeast and east-central Florida starting late Wednesday or Wednesday night where a Hurricane Warning has been issued, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami.

Nicole was moving westward at 10 a.m. Tuesday and is forecast to continue a west-northward motion through Wednesday, the NHC release wrote.

A west-northwest motion is forecast to begin on Wednesday night, followed by a turn toward the northwest and north-northwest on Thursday and Thursday night, according to the NHC.

Currently, maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts, but those are expected to strengthen in the next 26 to 48 hours when Nicole is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength by Wednesday or Wednesday night, the NHC said.

According to the NHC, the following watches and warnings are in effect as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

The Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, and Grand Bahama Island in the northwestern Bahamas

Boca Raton to Flagler/Volusia County Line Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

Andros Island, New Providence, and Eleuthera in the northwestern Bahamas

Hallandale Beach Florida to Boca Raton Florida

Flagler/Volusia County Line Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia

Lake Okeechobee

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

North Palm Beach Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia

Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown Florida

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

Hallandale Beach to Boca Raton Florida

Lake Okeechobee

Flagler/Volusia County Line to Ponte Vedra Beach

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

South of North Palm Beach to Hallandale Beach Florida

Altamaha Sound Georgia to Savannah River Georgia

Anclote River Florida to Suwannee River Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

South of Hallandale Beach to north of Ocean Reef Florida

North of Bonita Beach to the Ochlockonee River Florida

To follow the NHC’s advisories and messages for Nicole, visit here.

Stay with Spinnaker as we continue to cover Tropical Storm Nicole.

