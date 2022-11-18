Faculty, staff to receive $1,000 bonus and extra day off for Thanksgiving, UNF president says

Headed into the week of Thanksgiving, University of North Florida President Moez Limayem announced an additional day off and a one-time payment for eligible employees in an email on Friday.

The university was already scheduled to be closed next Thursday and Friday for the holiday but now Wednesday, Nov. 23, will also be off to allow time for travel, holiday preparations and enjoying time with friends and family, Limayem wrote in the email.

In appreciation of UNF faculty and staff’s great work, the $1,000 one-time payment will be to eligible budgeted employees hired on or before July 1, 2022, and will be provided before the winter break, according to the email.

“As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, I want to again share my heartfelt thanks for everything you do for UNF,” Limayem wrote. “Each one of you plays an important role in the lives of our students, and I am truly grateful for your incredible commitment to their success and this University.”

UNF’s seventh president also announced that the collective bargaining agreement between UNF and the United Faculty of Florida (UFF-UNF)—the faculty union—was approved and finalized by the Board of Trustees on Thursday.

“Thank you again for being a valued member of our Osprey community, and I hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving,” Limayem wrote.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].