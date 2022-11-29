Student Government hosting World Cup watch party on campus

The World Cup is officially underway, and the UNF community is participating accordingly, with Student Government (SG) hosting a watch party on Tuesday.

The watch party will take place during the United States Men’s National Team’s match against Iran at the UNF Boathouse in the Student Union at 2:00pm.

Student Government will be providing free food at the event, an enticing opportunity for Ospreys to enjoy a meal as well as revel in the excitement of the game with their friends.

With a record of zero wins, two draws, and zero losses, the United States will be hoping to avoid elimination from the tournament, with their offensive attack needing to convert on chances against Iran, something they were unable to do in Friday’s draw to England

With the games providing a tense and exciting atmosphere, Student Government is hoping that the watch party will provide the UNF community with an opportunity to come together and enjoy one of global sports’ most renowned events

Along with the excitement of the games being played ahead, many Ospreys may be hoping that the United States will advance past the group stage with a win on Tuesday.

