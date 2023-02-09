UNF’s first open zip night of the semester happens tonight. What do you need to know?

The Osprey Challenge Course is reopening to the community tonight and the University of North Florida’s Eco Adventure is celebrating with its first open zip night of the semester.

This is an opportunity for students to test out new heights, as the Osprey Challenge Course allows students to ride one of the four zip lines that extend over the reserve to the island.

“Many people are scared of heights, so having these events allows them to get out of their comfort zones since they’re in an environment where they have both friends and strangers cheering them on from below,” Trevor Lynch, the Osprey Challenge Course coordinator, said about the event.

Since the addition of ziplines in 2012, Eco Adventure has offered a variety of group activities on both the ziplines and challenge courses. The courses are meant to be used by everyone for a vast range of events, including clubs, birthdays and corporate groups.

“Participants have the opportunity to learn and develop themselves,” according to their website, and helps participants “become aware of the strengths and leadership skills they contribute to their specific group, by collaborating with other group members to find solutions to challenging activities.”

While the open zip nights aren’t planned group events, they allow students to interact with other peers and do something spontaneous.

As far as the concerns for safety when participating, Lynch said there’s no need to worry.

“We provide all the best gear for you to use,” he said. “As well as have a mandatory 40-hour safety course that all employees must go through.”

Open zip nights don’t require a reservation, just bring your Osprey1 Card and make sure you’re wearing closed-toed shoes. It is advised to arrive by 6:15 in order to ensure a turn on the zip line.

Planning to attend? Go to the nature preserve located by Lot 54 anytime between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. tonight.

For more information on how to soar, contact the Eco Adventure office at [email protected] or by phone at (904) 620-5412. To stay up to date on upcoming events, check out Eco Adventure on Instagram.

