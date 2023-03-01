Police Beat: Man arrested for trespassing at UNF

A 21-year-old man was arrested by campus police Tuesday night for trespassing on the University of North Florida campus, according to a police report.

A University Police Department officer was responding to a call about a flat tire last night but before arriving, “it was made apparent” that the person requesting assistance had trespassed on campus in the past, according to UPD’s report.

That night, the suspect had been arguing with his girlfriend, a UNF student, which allegedly created a disturbance in an Osprey Fountains dorm room, the police report said.

The man, who is unaffiliated with UNF, was subsequently arrested, according to UPD’s report. According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records, he was booked into the Duval County jail early Wednesday morning and released later in the day.

The charges have since been dropped, according to Duval County Jail records.

