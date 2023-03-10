SG expected to pass resolution advocating for designated mental health days Friday

The University of North Florida Student Government Senate will read a joint resolution on Friday that, if passed, will call on the administration to implement two mental health days a semester for students.

The mental health days that SG is looking to advocate for are an effort to lessen burnout and boost student body morale across the semester.

Senate President Pro Tempore Emily Sullivan wrote the bill after reviewing the results of an Osprey Voice survey which found that about 62% of respondents felt their academic mental health was worse or mediocre with their college course load.

Sullivan is also running for student body vice president in the upcoming SG election.

“Having this school-sanctioned day off will let students do what they need to do […] Students need a day off that is not a weekend,” the bill’s first draft language said. It was first introduced to the Senate two weeks ago where it was forwarded with zero opposition.

Sullivan explained how this bill if implemented by the university, would give students two “free” days a semester where the campus and all of its resources will still be available, but professors will not be allowed to hold a class or require assignments to be due.

It’s not just students but also faculty who suffer from stress so everyone could benefit from this potential addition, she explained.

Because this is a joint resolution, passing it will not automatically create mental health days.

“Let it be known that the University of North Florida Student Government advocates for students’ mental health sanction day twice a semester,” the first draft language of the joint resolution reads.

The resolution will be read for its second time in Senate’s Friday afternoon session where it is expected to be passed.

