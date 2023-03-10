Resolution advocating for mental health days delayed after procedural issue; UNF president to speak at next Senate meeting

Because of a procedural issue with how the bill was originally forwarded, Senate pushed a resolution advocating for mental health days at the University of North Florida back to committees during their Friday meeting.

The University and Student Affairs Committee will reread it during their March 24 meeting after spring break and, if approved, will send it to the full Senate for debate the following week.

Written by Senate President Pro Tempore Emily Sullivan, the bill calls for UNF to implement two mental health days a semester in an effort to reduce burnout and increase the student body’s morale. Because this is a joint resolution, it will only solidify SG’s belief that mental health days should be added if it’s passed. It does not guarantee that the university will.

Read the first draft of Sullivan’s proposed resolution here.

During today’s meeting, the Senate heard a new joint resolution that advocates for the protection of free expression and diversity at UNF.

Senator Maya Drum, who co-wrote the bill, said that it was modeled after a resolution that the University of Florida’s Student Government passed last month.

“This bill reflects that students are not happy,” Drum said. “They’re really scared right now.”

SG’s recent Osprey Voice survey found that 80% of respondents disagreed or strongly disagreed with diversity, equity and inclusion programming and coursework being removed from UNF.

Referencing that and other results from the survey, Drum explained that this resolution would ensure that SG is advocating for the students they serve.

The joint resolution was forwarded to the USA Committee almost immediately and received a round of applause from the room.

See the resolution’s first draft here.

Looking ahead to their next meeting, Senate President Raymon Johnson announced that UNF President Moez Limayem would be a guest speaker on March 31.

Johnson said it was “an effort” getting him to come, reminding the senators to ask questions civilly.

