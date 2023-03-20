A guide to voting in the UNF Student Government election

Voting for Student Government’s election begins tomorrow morning at the University of North Florida where students will weigh in on who they want to represent them in the Senate.

Spinnaker spoke with SG Manager Tyler Aldinger to learn more about how the election will work.

Student-body president-elect John Grosso and vice-president-elect Emily Sullivan, both of the Soar Party, are running uncontested. Still, 23 candidates are running for the 20 open seats in Senate, Aldinger said.

Ten Senate candidates are running with the Soar Party, 10 are running with the Unity Party and three are running as independents. SG’s Office of Elections website lists 24 names, but Aldinger explained that one candidate recently withdrew.

How and where can you vote on campus?

Polls will open Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. The same will happen on Wednesday.

Stations will be set up in the Osprey Plaza at the Student Union and the Library for students to vote in person.

What can you expect when you cast your ballot?

Students looking to cast a ballot don’t have to bring anything but their N numbers and UNF passwords that they use to access MyWings.

On the ballot, students will select the candidates they want for Senate. presidential and vice presidential candidates’ names will still appear on the ballot, but they will be the only options on that page because they are uncontested.

How does online voting work?

Online voting will open at 9 a.m. tomorrow morning and close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The online option works the exact same as the polls taking place in person.

A link will be available on MyWings for students to log in and fill out their ballot, Aldinger said.

To vote online, visit here.

When will the election results be released?

Aldinger said the election results would be released Wednesday evening after the polls close.

