Student activists call for change in Florida capital ‘rain or shine’

Rain poured down in slanted sheets, and thunder clapped overhead as protesters stood on the very edge of the Florida A&M University’s Amphitheatre green Tuesday afternoon, their chants echoing off the walls of the surrounding campus brick buildings.

Over a hundred protesters, mostly students, from various activist groups across Florida mobilized to Tallahassee, protesting everything from House Bill 999 to Gov. Ron DeSantis himself.

Wielding homemade signs and banners, megaphones and loud voices, protesters hurled chants across the street where the Florida Board of Governors met inside FAMU’s H. Manning Efferson Student Union Building.

24/ We’ve arrived across from where the BOG are meeting. Protesters are yelling chants just across the street. pic.twitter.com/hmOlg5NbBF — Carter Mudgett (@CarterMudgett) March 28, 2023

Fourteen different groups co-sponsored this initial speak-out, including but not limited to FSU Black Men in Medicine, FSU Graduate Students United, the Tallahassee Community Action Committee and the University of North Florida Students for a Democratic Society.

Members of different Students for a Democratic Society chapters convened near the FAMU campus earlier that morning, leading chants and giving speeches. Combining with another group shortly after, the protesters later marched across FAMU’s campus.

