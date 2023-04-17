Pitching brings career highs for UNF baseball, takes weekend series after sweeping Central Arkansas in doubleheader

The University of North Florida baseball team pulled through at Harmon Stadium this weekend, coming back and taking a three-game series against the University of Central Arkansas Bears.

With these wins come the continuation of a positive streak as the Ospreys have now won all but a single weekend series at the Nest this season.

Friday

The weekend opener was a tough one for UNF, as the Ospreys weren’t able to manage a single run in what was a 5-0 shutout loss for the Bears. Junior infielder Aidan Sweatt did come close, managing a double in the sixth, but it was not enough as UCA locked down on defense and secured a shutout.

Saturday: Game One

UNF entered the first game of the doubleheader fired up to avenge their loss on Friday, and they did just that.

The Ospreys were able to put up eight runs in the third inning thanks to a variety of players. One of these was junior infielder Gabriel Esquivel, who slammed a homer, bringing in three runs in what led to a 9-5 win. Pitcher Dominick Madonna held things down on defense, throwing a career-high 7.1 innings to exemplify the progression of his career.

Saturday: Game Two

After a 5-0 loss to start off the weekend, UNF flipped the script in this contest, instead bringing home a 5-0 win in what was a fantastic game for pitcher Clayton Boroski. The sophomore pitched a career-high 6.2 innings while also leaving the Bears scoreless, bringing home three strikeouts in the process.

After defending the Nest against the ASUN rival, UNF is now ranked eighth in the conference with a 19-16 overall record. They have a tough week ahead, as Sunshine State rivals USF on Tuesday and Florida State on Wednesday will be traveling to Harmon Stadium to test the Ospreys success at home

