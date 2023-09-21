UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
Faculty Association President Mike Binder.

Board of Trustees approve post-tenure review policy 12-1 as UNF faculty look on in disappointment

2
(Graphic created by Spinnaker. Mask cartoon courtesy of visual/Unsplash.)

OPINION: Mask mandates belong in 2020

3
The first section of President Limayem’s email to faculty on Wednesday, Sep. 15. (Graphic by Carter Mudgett for Spinnaker)

UNF’s proposed post-tenure review policy goes before the Board of Trustees Monday; understanding the context

4
An area behind the UNF Library has been fenced off to serve as a staging area for construction.

Detour! What to know about construction across campus

5
UNF logo carved in stone

Post-tenure review negotiations grind to a halt as UNF declares impasse

A graphic of a bike and a lock.

Liam Sanderson, Police Reporter

September 21, 2023

The Red Zone is a heightened time of sexual assault on college campuses occurring from the beginning of the Fall semester to Thanksgiving break (Photo edited to appear red).
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, center, is hit by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback LJarius Sneed, left, and Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton, right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fl. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
A soccer ball sits motionless on the field
Volleyball suffers tiebreaker loss to USC Upstate in day two of UNF Sunshine Tournament

From now till Thanksgiving, staying safe during “the Red Zone” at UNF

Jeanne Gilbert, News Editor
September 21, 2023

Women attending college between the ages of 18-24 are three times more likely to be sexually assaulted than women in general, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. During this period at the beginning of the school year, young and inexperienced students are especially susceptible. 

The University of North Florida hosted its third annual panel on Sep. 6 to discuss what this period of time has been coined: the Red Zonea heightened time of sexual assault on college campuses occurring from the beginning of the Fall semester to Thanksgiving break. 

UNF hosts this panel every year to educate students, answer their questions about safety measures and advise them on how to properly report to the authorities. 

Many new students get to college and are excited to go to parties, experiment with alcohol and drugs, and start dating. However, without proper safety precautions, students can sometimes find themselves in dangerous situations, especially those who didn’t engage in these activities during high school. 

Several UNF students were on the panel, offering advice on how to stay safe when attending social events and meeting new people. They recommended that students avoid alcohol. However, if students choose to consume it, they should not drink anything out of a common-source container or accept a drink from someone they don’t know. 

Last year, UNF’s Student Government introduced Nightcaps to campus, a reusable device used to cover drinks. Students can use products like that to keep drinks covered, but the panelists recommended that students keep their drinks in sight at all times.

Senator David Catone gives a presentation about his Nightcap initiative to senators, on April 15, 2022. The presentation shows two of the four Nightcap options students can choose from. Two will be in scrunchie form and two, not shown, will be in keychain form. Both options will come in two colors: blue and black.
Senator David Catone gives a presentation about his Nightcap initiative to senators, on April 15, 2022. The presentation shows two of the four Nightcap options students can choose from. Two will be in scrunchie form and two, not shown, will be in keychain form. Both options will come in two colors: blue and black. (Carter Mudgett)

Oscar Berry, a UNF junior on the basketball team, also advised students to go out with groups of people they trust and make sure everyone leaves with those same people. 

“Whoever you go out with is who you come home with,” said Berry. 

Students walking alone at night can carry pepper spray and use the blue lights on campus if they ever feel unsafe. When the buttons on the blue light poles are pressed, students are immediately connected with the University Police Department and their location is shared, according to UPD Deputy Chief Adam Brown. 

For students wanting to learn more, bystander intervention training will be hosted Sep. 28 at 6 p.m. in room 3805 of the Student Union as this year’s final Red Zone event.

Those looking to report a sexual assault at UNF can contact the UNFPD by phone, email or in person. 

“As far as what holds people back, I think there’s a few things,” Brown said. “We know that not everybody is going to be comfortable coming in and talking to a law enforcement officer in uniform. I also believe that, in some people’s minds, they think there’s going to be a stigma, they’re embarrassed, some people don’t want their parents to find out.” 

While students are encouraged to report, those not looking to involve law enforcement are encouraged to reach out to confidential support systems on campus such as the Counseling Center, Student Health Services or the Victim Advocacy Program at the Women’s Center. They can also report incidents directly to Title IX on UNF’s website here.

9 things to know about Title IX (Courtesy of KnowYourIX.org)

Student Ombudsman Thomas Van Schoor noted that a student ombudsman is a confidential resource in most states, they are legally required to report sexual crimes in Florida. 

The panelists also discussed warning signs to recognize in peers who could be struggling after experiencing sexual assault. 

Alana Rollins, an on-campus mental health counselor, said to look out for friends who are withdrawn or behaving abnormally. This could include changes in eating habits, lack of interest in things they used to enjoy, or increased drug or alcohol use. 

Most resources on campus for sexual assault survivors remain completely confidential. Even if you notice something wrong or a friend informs you of a sexual assault, it’s important to respect their boundaries, according to one of UNF’s women’s health nurse practitioners Amy Howell. 

“If you think that they need help, we can try to find an avenue for resources for them, but it’s always up to them whether or not they report. There are many, many survivors who never report, and that has to be honored and respected.”

To watch the full panel, visit here or view the video below.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features
Limayem smiles
Limayem turns down salary bump, UNF BOT praise his “successful first year”
UNF climbs in U.S. News & World Report 2024 rankings
UNF climbs in U.S. News & World Report 2024 rankings
An area behind the UNF Library has been fenced off to serve as a staging area for construction.
Detour! What to know about construction across campus
UNF logo.
Postponed: UNF to hold community gathering Tuesday after racist shooting over weekend
The Green, located at the center of UNFs campus, is a popular spot for students trying to relax between classes. A smaller school than UF or FSU, many students can find quiet spots across campus to study, read and hang out.
What do students think of UNF's 25,000 enrollment goal?
A yard sign by the Student Union advertising upcoming programming about the Red Zone at the University of North Florida. (Carter Mudgett/Spinnaker)
The Red Zone is approaching: a higher-risk time of year for sexual assaults
About the Contributors
Jeanne Gilbert, General Assignment Reporter
Jeanne is a general assignment reporter for Spinnaker.
Justin Nedrow, Photographer
Justin Nedrow is a Jacksonville-based photographer who started volunteering for Spinnaker in 2020 and recently graduated in spring 2023 with a degree in sports management from the University of North Florida. Taking hundreds, if not thousands, of photos, Justin has helped Spinnaker reporters cover everything from sports games, protests, ordinary campus life and more. Photography is a passion project for Justin, one he started to meet new people and express himself without words.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest