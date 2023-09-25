UNF police searching for suspect in theft on-campus, alert says

The University of North Florida Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed an office on the third floor of the Social Sciences Building (Building 51) Monday afternoon, according to a Safe Ospreys alert this evening.

The suspect allegedly took credit cards and cash belonging to the victim after entering through the front door, according to the alert. When the victim returned to the office, the suspect fled through the door, and a witness saw someone matching their description running toward the northwest stairwell, the alert said.

According to the Safe Ospreys alert, the suspect is described as “an unknown black male approximately 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 250 pounds. He was wearing a black T-shirt with colorful writing on the front and black knee-length shorts. The suspect was described as having shaved hair on each side of his head and long hair on the top.”

UPD reminds the campus community always to lock doors and secure their valuables when left unattended. If anyone has any information regarding this crime or a suspect, please contact the University of North Florida Police Department at (904) 620-2800. Crimes may also be reported confidentially through the UPD’s Silent Witness Program here.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more information is released.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].