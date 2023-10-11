UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
Faculty Association President Mike Binder.

Board of Trustees approve post-tenure review policy 12-1 as UNF faculty look on in disappointment

2
(Graphic created by Spinnaker. Mask cartoon courtesy of visual/Unsplash.)

OPINION: Mask mandates belong in 2020

3
The first section of President Limayem’s email to faculty on Wednesday, Sep. 15. (Graphic by Carter Mudgett for Spinnaker)

UNF’s proposed post-tenure review policy goes before the Board of Trustees Monday; understanding the context

4
UNF logo carved in stone

Post-tenure review negotiations grind to a halt as UNF declares impasse

5
OPINION: UFF-UNF fights the good fight. Good professors should keep their jobs.

OPINION: UFF-UNF fights the good fight. Good professors should keep their jobs.

UNF logo.
Members of the Jewish community wore the Israel flag on their shoulders at Monday night’s vigil. (Photo courtesy of the Chabad of UNF)
Waving flags, banners and signs, people rallied for Palestine Monday night.
UNF logo.
The Luffy Meal is a feast fit for the king of the pirates.

UNF student died in traffic accident over weekend, university confirms

Jeanne Gilbert and Carter Mudgett
October 11, 2023

Updated Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023: The accident happened on Saturday, friends of Dowdy told Spinnaker, not Sunday as the university said. Spinnaker apologizes for the error. 

Noah Dowdy, 23, died in a traffic accident on Saturday, the University of North Florida confirmed to Spinnaker. Dowdy was a junior studying communications, a member of the UNF Frisbee team and “very involved on campus,” UNF wrote. 

First reported by First Coast News, a then-unidentified motorcyclist rear-ended and caught fire on impact with a garbage truck, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. UNF confirmed it was Dowdy in the accident.

A visitation ceremony for Dowdy will be held on Monday at 5 p.m. at the Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of life at 7 p.m., according to his obituary

For grieving members of the Osprey community, the Counseling Center is available for individual and group counseling here. Support services are available through the Counseling Center website or at the Dean of Students Care Services team here.

Those interested in sharing a memory of Dowdy can do so on the UNF Fallen Ospreys page here.

If you knew Noah Dowdy and have a memory you’d like to share, email [email protected].

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Latest
Members of the Jewish community wore the Israel flag on their shoulders at Monday night’s vigil. (Photo courtesy of the Chabad of UNF)
“We’re scared but resilient”: War overseas heightens UNF Jewish community’s fears
Waving flags, banners and signs, people rallied for Palestine Monday night.
"Free free Palestine!": Jacksonville activists decry U.S. support of Israel
UNF logo.
UNF reviewing proposed SB 266 guidance from BOG, president says
The Luffy Meal is a feast fit for the king of the pirates.
Check it or Chuck it: Koushinryou brings Japanese spice to Jacksonville
Photo by Keri Weiland
The Sports Editor’s guide to NFL Fantasy Football
The Gray Lounge on the second floor of the Student Union West Building.
SG releases survey about student lounge usage, some respondents call for return of Interfaith space
More in News
Spinnaker observed at least two cars that appeared to have been involved in a collision Wednesday afternoon.
"No serious injuries" after two car crash on UNF Drive, university says
The Florida Board of Governors oversees all of the states 12 public universities, including the University of North Florida. (Logo courtesy of the Florida BOG)
BOG expected to approve proposed bathroom regulation at next meeting
A large, blue statue with the letters UNF on a concrete slab
UNF, faculty union agree on post-tenure review procedures
Professors Sean Freeder and Seth Warner discussed free speech and affirmative action with students and fellow professors on Sept. 20.
UNF hosts forum for faculty to discuss free speech on college campuses
The Osprey Cafe, often called the dining hall, is situated on the southern part of UNF’s campus, close to the dorms. (Photo courtesy of the UNF dining website)
Cockroach found in Osprey Cafe chips by student was an “isolated incident,” UNF dining manager says
President Moez Limayem speaks to Jacksonville leaders, community members about future collaboration between the city and the university, among other topics, at a Cuppa Jax event on Wednesday, Sep. 27, 2023.
What’s UNF’s dream? “To be the destination of choice,” Moez Limayem tells community leaders at Cuppa Jax
More in Police Beat
The suspect (shown above). Photo courtesy of the University of North Florida.
UNF police release photos of suspect in on-campus theft
The words Police Beat are written in red and white, surrounded by a white square outline. In the background, a University of North Florida Police Department cruiser is tinted blue.
UNF police searching for suspect in theft on-campus, alert says
A graphic of a bike and a lock.
How to keep your bike from being stolen
A University of North Florida golf cart, like the ones that were stolen. (Randy Rataj/Spinnaker)
Four carts stolen or missing from UNF in last two weeks, reports show
The words Police Beat are written in red and white, surrounded by a white square outline. In the background, a University of North Florida Police Department cruiser is tinted blue.
Laptop program worth nearly $10,000 stolen from UNF lab, police say
Photo by Camille Shaw
Suspects at large after attempted armed robbery at UNF, alert says
About the Contributors
Jeanne Gilbert, General Assignment Reporter
Jeanne is a general assignment reporter for Spinnaker.
Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
Carter Mudgett is a senior at the University of North Florida majoring in multimedia journalism. He is the current editor-in-chief of Spinnaker. First joining the newsroom in 2020, he is now an award-winning journalist and most recently placed second in the Society of Professional Journalists's Sunshine State Awards for "Best Coverage of LGBT Issues" in the college category. Backed by a passion for creative storytelling and accurate reporting, Carter typically covers education, gender and race issues.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest