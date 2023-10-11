UNF student died in traffic accident over weekend, university confirms

Updated Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023: The accident happened on Saturday, friends of Dowdy told Spinnaker, not Sunday as the university said. Spinnaker apologizes for the error.

Noah Dowdy, 23, died in a traffic accident on Saturday, the University of North Florida confirmed to Spinnaker. Dowdy was a junior studying communications, a member of the UNF Frisbee team and “very involved on campus,” UNF wrote.

First reported by First Coast News, a then-unidentified motorcyclist rear-ended and caught fire on impact with a garbage truck, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. UNF confirmed it was Dowdy in the accident.

A visitation ceremony for Dowdy will be held on Monday at 5 p.m. at the Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of life at 7 p.m., according to his obituary.

For grieving members of the Osprey community, the Counseling Center is available for individual and group counseling here. Support services are available through the Counseling Center website or at the Dean of Students Care Services team here.

Those interested in sharing a memory of Dowdy can do so on the UNF Fallen Ospreys page here.

If you knew Noah Dowdy and have a memory you’d like to share, email [email protected].