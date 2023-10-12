UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

One person shot near UNF campus, alert says

Jeanne Gilbert, News Editor
October 12, 2023

One person was shot at approximately 11:40 a.m. Thursday on Central Parkway, north of the University of North Florida, according to an emergency alert sent out by the university. There is no immediate threat to the UNF campus, the alert said.

Multiple vehicles were involved and the victim has been transported to a local hospital, according to the alert. Two masked individuals fled the area, heading east on Beach Boulevard in a dark blue Honda hatchback with gray rims and dark tinted windows, UNF said in its update. 

Contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 to provide information on the crime or a potential suspect.

Spinnaker will update this story as we learn more.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
