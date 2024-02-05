UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
Trending Stories
1
What to know before OzFest 2024

What to know before OzFest 2024

2
UNF closing Office of Diversity and Inclusion due to anti-DEI regulation

UNF closing Office of Diversity and Inclusion due to anti-DEI regulation

3
Doctor Who: The Church On Ruby Road, a review

Doctor Who: The Church On Ruby Road, a review

4
Lliteras (#11) is a junior transfer from Longwood University. (Rachel Bacchus)

UNF men’s basketball beats fifth-ranked Lipscomb 85-76 at the Nest

5
A University of North Florida graduation cap.

They were sexually assaulted in the dorms and told they would graduate alongside the man UNF deemed responsible

A female African lion at the Jacksonville Zoo. Lions can be found on the main path of the Africa loop. (Rachel Bacchus)
Lyric Swann dribbles the ball up the court
What to know before OzFest 2024
Lliteras (#11) is a junior transfer from Longwood University. (Rachel Bacchus)
Doctor Who: The Church On Ruby Road, a review

A guide to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Rachel Bacchus, Reporter
February 5, 2024

With the spring semester finally underway, students new to the area may be looking for fun things to do in Jacksonville. That’s where the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens comes in.

Started in 1914, the Jacksonville Zoo has been a staple of the city for over a century. The zoo’s expansive staff includes Curtis Dvorak, the Wildlife Wanderer.

“It’s the most biodiverse 120 acres on the First Coast,” said Curtis. “The gardens part of our zoo is world-class, and if you’re looking for a beautiful walk through nature while seeing some amazing animals to decompress from the stress of college, I would say it’s a great incentive to come on out and enjoy the zoo.”

Exhibits include elephants, giraffes, primates, tigers—with one expecting three babies—and other regional African, Australian and Floridian animals. Other activities include an aviary, stingray petting, several expansive gardens, a children’s park and a small movie theater.

A female African lion at the Jacksonville Zoo. Lions can be found on the main path of the Africa loop. (Rachel Bacchus)

The zoo also has a famous Range of the Jaguars exhibit, which won the 2005 Association of Zoos and Aquariums Exhibit of the Year award.

“Right now, the top attraction is obviously Banks, the baby jaguar,” said Curtis. “He has been a top attraction for the last nine months.” The exhibit currently features six jaguars and several other animals, such as a giant anteater, giant otters, capybaras and American flamingos.

There are also many special events throughout the year, including the yearly Colors of the Wild light exhibit from November to February and the upcoming Wine & Pigments event on Feb. 8, where couples over 21 can enjoy painting, cocktails and jaguar sightings.

Colors of the Wild is an annual Asian lantern event taking place on select nights from November to January. (Rachel Bacchus)

Multiple educational resources are offered at the zoo, including programs for kids ages one through five, homeschool programs and programs for college graduates interested in a master’s degree in biology. Curtis said the program is less geared towards animal studies such as marine biology and more towards nature conservation and conservation justice.

Funding for the zoo also goes toward protecting wildlife. “A portion of proceeds from ticket sales and memberships goes directly to protecting animals and plants around the world. We support more than 45 plant and animal conservation programs, regionally and globally,” according to the website.

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with several special events after hours.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features
A dog with the Campus Canines program.
Stressed? You may want to visit the Campus Canines
Author Gina Caserta (right) and her debut memoir In Fifty Pages or More (left). (Photos courtesy of Gina Caserta)
How a UNF graduate student is continuing the college sexual assault prevention conversation
Protesters chant as a line of approximately 50-75 police cars leave the Adam W. Herbert University Center Tuesday night.
Chants, police and metal detectors: Michael Oren’s visit to UNF
Text reads INTERFAITH on top of four ink splotches in UNFs colors of dark blue, light blue and gray. Two hands together in prayer is on a white circle on top of the ink and beneath the text
Religious students feel ignored by Student Government after Interfaith Space removal
Marlo Crosby, vice president of UNF SDS, chants into a megaphone as they walk across the Green during a student walkout in support of Palestine on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
Pro-Palestine, pro-Israel protesters clash at student walkout Wednesday
Protesters marched down up and down Town Center Parkway on Saturday in a march for Palestine.
Gallery: Activists rally for Palestine in Jacksonville
More in Latest
Lyric Swann dribbles the ball up the court
UNF women’s basketball goes winless on latest road trip
What to know before OzFest 2024
What to know before OzFest 2024
Lliteras (#11) is a junior transfer from Longwood University. (Rachel Bacchus)
UNF men’s basketball beats fifth-ranked Lipscomb 85-76 at the Nest
Doctor Who: The Church On Ruby Road, a review
Doctor Who: The Church On Ruby Road, a review
UNF closing Office of Diversity and Inclusion due to anti-DEI regulation
UNF closing Office of Diversity and Inclusion due to anti-DEI regulation
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Ron DeSantis)
Ron DeSantis ends presidential bid and endorses Donald Trump days before New Hampshire primary
More in Lifestyle
(Kyle Glenn/UnSplash)
Column: The Ins and Outs of 2023 (so far)
Photo courtesy of Osprey Robotics
Club Spotlight: Osprey Robotics
“Earth is now our only shareholder” Patagonia owner gives away billion-dollar company to fight climate crisis
“Earth is now our only shareholder” Patagonia owner gives away billion-dollar company to fight climate crisis
A local’s guide to thrifting in Jacksonville
A local’s guide to thrifting in Jacksonville
How inflation impacts college students
How inflation impacts college students
A person looks stressed with a computer and books on their desk
How to avoid college burnout in the upcoming fall semester
About the Contributor
Rachel Bacchus, General Assignment Reporter
Rachel Bacchus is the current General Assignment Reporter at Spinnaker but also volunteers as a photographer. Rachel is a young photographer and writer working towards her Degree in Multimedia Journalism. She is primarily interested in sports photography and political journalism.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *